Two ganja peddlers arrested in Bengaluru
The police arrested two drug peddlers in separate cases selling ganja and recovered a large cache of the contraband.
Acting on a tip-off, the Hulimavu police arrested a peddler, a resident of Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, who had come to the city with 25 kg of ganja worth ₹10 lakh.
The arrested had bought ganja for ₹5,000 per kg from Visakhapatnam and used to sell smaller quantities to individuals in Electronics City, Whitefield, Hulimavu, and other areas dominated by techies.
In another case, the Wilson Garden Police arrested a peddler from L.R. Nagar, Adugodi Post and recovered 3.59 kg of ganja from him.
