BMRCL gears up for Phase III expansion: Geotechnical investigation to start soon

May 04, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s Namma Metro, in its stride towards expanding its network, is set to embark on the Phase III expansion project. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials said that the commencement of geotechnical investigation for the upcoming phase, aimed at ensuring the stability and efficacy of the metro infrastructure, will be starting soon.

The Phase III expansion entails the addition of two new elevated lines, further enhancing connectivity across the city. The first line, spanning 32.5 km, will link J.P. Nagar 4th Phase with Kempapura via the western leg of the Outer Ring Road. The second line, extending over 12.5 km, will run between Hosahalli and Kadabagere on Magadi Road.

The geotechnical investigation, valued at approximately ₹6 crore, will be conducted by BMRCL officials, commencing next week, officials said. This comprehensive assessment will delve into the physical properties of the soil and rocks along the proposed routes.

“By analyzing soil stability, rock formations, and other geological factors, engineers aim to determine the depth and design of foundations required for the metro pillars, thereby ensuring the structural integrity of the metro,” officials added.

The Karnataka government approved the Phase III earlier this year. Under this plan, 44.65 km of new lines will be integrated into the network by 2028 at an estimated cost of ₹15,611 crore.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, after the cabinet meeting in March this year, announced that the state government would bear 80-85% of the total project cost, while the Centre would contribute the remainder. The project has already received approval from the union government, with the Detailed Project Report (DPR) completed.