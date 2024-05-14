Bengaluru Metro Green Line extension from Nagasandra to Madawara set to open by July-end after five-year delay

The much-awaited Green Line extension of Namma Metro from Nagasandra to Madavara on Tumakuru Road is likely to be operational by the end of July, after a five-year delay.

Officials from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said: “the track works have recently been finished. The line will undergo testing over the next two months and is likely to commence operations by the end of July.”

“Some minor station and system works, including electrical and signalling tasks, are still pending. Following trial runs and an inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety, the line is expected to open by the end of July,” an official added.

Construction of the fully elevated Green Line’s northern extension from Nagasandra, covering a distance of three kilometers, began in 2017. Originally slated for completion by mid-2019, progress was hampered by delays in land acquisition, leading to several missed deadlines set by the BMRCL.

In January 2021, BMRCL inaugurated the southern extension of the Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute on Kanakapura Road. Once the extended stretch to Madavara (Bangalore International Exhibition Centre) becomes operational, the total length of the Green Line will be 33 km.

Delays in acquiring NICE land and the impact of the pandemic were cited as reasons for the metro work delay on this stretch. The elevated line from Nagasandra to Madavara comprises three stations: Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara. This stretch provides a crucial connection to the BIEC, a prominent exhibition centre in the city.