Bengaluru based start-up successfully completes aerial testing of its high performance optical & multi-spectral EO payload

April 18, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Testing data captured in the U.K. and processed at HQ in Bengaluru.

Testing data captured in the U.K. and processed at HQ in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

KaleidEO Space Systems, a start-up based out of Bengaluru and a subsidiary company of SatSure Analytics India Pvt Ltd, announced the successful aerial testing of its high-performance optical and multi-spectral earth observation payload.

According to the release, this milestone makes KaleidEO one of the first private Indian companies to design & develop a high-resolution optical EO payload. The successful prototype test, conducted aboard an aircraft over the U.K. and Austria (in collaboration with the Global Assistant & Logistic Group), was aimed to assess the functionality and stability of the payload in the real-world environment. This milestone makes KaleidEO and SatSure combined, a full stack earth observation company, the likes of which are very few globally.

While earlier, the team was evaluating to test the payload on a satellite demonstrator, they pivoted to high-quality aircraft testing as a more time and cost-effective option. With this milestone, KaleidEO is on track to unveil a full-fledged commercial version of the payload, poised for deployment on satellites. This advanced piece of technology will be integrated into a fleet of four satellites orbiting at a very low earth orbit of 380 k.m.

