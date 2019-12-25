BBMP shuts brewpub on Sarjapur Road

The civic body shut down Byg Brewski on Sarjapur Road on Tuesday for violation of zonal regulations.

“We had received several complaints against the brewpub from residents of the area and also from the local MLA Arvind Limbavali and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar. The brewpub, said to be one of the largest in the city, was located on a narrow 30 feet road, a clear violation of zonal regulations. Hence, it was shut down,” said Dr. Vijendra, chief health officer, BBMP.

Residents of the locality had held a protest against the brewpub two years ago when it opened. “The brewpub caused a lot of inconvenience to residents of the area. As the outlet did not have parking indoors, cars were parked on the already narrow road, which blocked the way for others. Playing live music almost every day caused noise pollution,” said one of the residents, who had complained to BBMP.

“I had received many complaints against Byg Brewski pub saying it was causing problems to the residents on Sarjapur Road. The brewpub has been closed. Documents will be reviewed and verified, and action will be taken in due course,” tweeted Arvind Limbavali, MLA, Mahadevapura.