  1. Marathahalli bridge, near HAL old airport
  2. Near Forum Mall
  3. Jayanagar 3rd block 
  4. Across Tavarekere junction and Hosur-Lashkar Road 
  5. Near Embassy Golf Link
  6. Across NIMHANS hospital gate 1 to gate 2
  7. Saint John’s hospital, Sarjapur
  8. In front of Yeshwantpur railway station
  9. In front of Gopalan Mall on Mysuru Road 
  10. Near LIC building, N R Circle 
  11. Near Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium
  12. Near Water Tank Junction, HAL Road
  13. Near Sir M Visvesvaraya College, HAL Road
  14. Near KSRTC building, Shanti Nagar 
  15. In front of Baiyappanahalli Metro Station 
  16. Near Visvesvaraya Museum, opposite Kasturba Road
  17. In front of Sophia School, Basaveshwara Circle 
  18. Near Bangalore Club, Residency Road
  19. In front of 100-feet road, Indiranagar
  20. In front of CPRI, C V Raman Road 
  21. Near Kemp Fort, Old Airport Road
  22. In front of Maharani College
  23. K R Puram 
  24. Outer Ring Road, near Nagarbhavi
  25. Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, near Ganesh temple
  26. Outer Ring Road, Bellandur 
  27. Across Benniganahalli Bus Stand to Nagavarapalya Bus Stand, Old Madras Road 
  28. Near Ambedkar playground, HBR Layout
  29. Near Guttahalli Bus Stand
  30. Near Innovative Multiplex, Outer Ring Road, Marathahalli 
  31. Near ITI Colony Gate, K R Puram
  32. Near Iblur junction, Outer Ring Road
  33. Near ISKCON temple, Rajajinagar
  34. In front of Spice Garden, Munnekolalu 
  35. Near Baptist Hospital, Ballari Road 
  36. Across Old Airport Road and Sathya Sai Ashram, Whitefield