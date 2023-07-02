Nearly a year on, BBMP yet to complete asphalting of a 400 metre stretch

July 02, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Nearly a year on after it took up work to relay a 400-metre stretch of road - 11th cross, Chinnappanahalli - used by at least 2,000 residents daily, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) hasn’t been able to complete the work, even as it has abruptly halted the work mid-way. After missing three deadlines, local civic officials said work will re-start only after the monsoon season.

The road in Doddanekkundi (Ward 85) was first laid in 2015 by a developer before it was handed over to the BBMP. Ever since this 400-meter stretch came under the ambit of the civic body the road was not maintained well, residents allege. What has added to the woes of the residents is digging by multiple agencies for laying cables, water pipes, and others. After the digging, the BBMP has not asphalted the road. This has also led to several accidents. A woman had to undergo ligament surgery after she fell from her scooter while negotiating large potholes.

In August 2022, the BBMP took up the road work but failed to complete the work after laying a layer of jelly stones. Indira Belde, an activist and member of the Bengaluru Navanirmana Party said when the residents demanded speedy completion the officials promised implementation by Diwali. But the civic authority missed three deadlines - Dec 2022, March 2023, and May 2023. As polls were announced the project was halted. Now the BBMP is saying that it can resume work only after the monsoon ends.

Paresh Kumar, whose wife met with an accident on this road said after 2018, navigating this street was an ordeal. “My spouse sometimes complains of back pain even now. For no reason, the work was delayed and the machines that arrived on this road are still parked here. Despite several complaints, no action has been taken.”

Ganesh Chandrasekharan, another resident of the road, said that they were suffering on a daily basis due to this bad road which is used by more than 2,000 residents. The parents fear that children may fall from back of the bikes. The road is very unsafe for two-wheelers. If the BBMP could not complete the work in one year, how can they collect tax from the residents who are forced to use bad roads. The lethargy of the BBMP is glaringly visible.

A local BBMP official said the work was stopped due to elections and now with monsoon civic body cannot restart the work. After the season ends, the work will be resumed, he said.