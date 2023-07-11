HamberMenu
Home Department, NHAI to intensify patrolling on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway to bring down number of accidents

The government would discuss with NHAI the possible reasons for over 100 accidents on the expressway since January 2023

July 11, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar claimed that 132 deaths had occurred on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway since it was opened to motorists. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Karnataka government informed the legislative Assembly on July 11 that absence of signage boards, poor patrolling, high speed and reckless driving, and water-logging are some the major factors causing fatal accidents on the newly-developed Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which claimed 100 lives and caused injuries to 335 persons during March-June 2023.

In reply to BJP member S. Suresh Kumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the department would discuss the issues with National Highways Authority of India and ensure intensified, regular patrolling of the 118-km long expressway, particularly on the Ramanagara-Mandya stretch. Stopping of vehicles on the road, lack of lane discipline among motorists, and pedestrians crossing the road were the other factors causing accidents in the highway, he said.

Need for safety audit

The department and PWD would hold meetings with NHAI to discuss issues related to fencing the road, proper installation of streetlights, signages before steep curves, connecting underpasses, and installation of barricades.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi has written to NHAI on the requirement of a safety audit of the road, Mr Parameshwara said.

Mr Kumar claimed that 132 deaths had occurred on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway since its opening, and asked the government to ensure road safety. Speeding and lack of signage are causing the accidents, he said.

Complaints of waterlogging on Mysuru-Bengaluru expressway

G.T. Deve Gowda of the JD(S) said waterlogging in some locations caused skidding of vehicles. He suggested inviting Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to inspect the road once again to ensure safety of motorists.

