Expressway ban leaves biker groups miffed

The decision to ban two-wheelers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway from August 1 has elicited mixed reactions from biker groups across the city. While a few seemed to understand the concerns behind the ban, others felt it infringed on their rights.

According to a recent statement by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the ban is being implemented for the safety of slow-moving vehicles like two-wheelers, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles, and agricultural tractors. Since this January, the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway witnessed 296 accidents and 132 fatalities.

N.I. John, founder of Bangalore Bikers, however, disagreed with the idea of the ban. “The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway is a great infrastructural feat, and every citizen should be able to use it,” he said. According to him, a better alternative would have been to set up speed limits and charge higher fines.

R.T. Lohith Bittira from Road Thrill Community said that the authorities had not consulted any biker groups before taking the decision. While the NHAI had said that alternative routes and roads are available for slow-moving vehicles, Mr. Bittira pointed out that most are in bad condition.

“Most service roads lack tarmac and are always under construction. Bikers are, therefore, forced to take longer routes and deviations.”

Jose Martin, secretary of Bangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club (BJYMC), recalled a biking tour earlier this year when they took the service road from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

Construction debris and potholes were everywhere. By maintaining speed limits and adhering to safety measures, they managed to reach Mysuru in four hours, he said.

While Mr. Martin felt that the ban didn’t differentiate between experienced long-distance bikers and other motorcyclists, he added that as bikers, the community needs to be resilient and learn to adapt to changes.

The BJYMC now plans to start their trips early in the morning to beat the peak traffic and reach their destinations on time.

Experts, however, disagree with the general sentiment among the biker groups about the ban. Srinivas Alavilli, World Resources Institute Fellow and urban mobility expert, emphasised that safety concerns should be the utmost priority. “Until they put in proper measures in place, I think it is the right decision to ban slow-moving vehicles. While bikers may be unhappy, saving lives has to be the topmost priority for the government,” he said.