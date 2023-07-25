HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ban on two-wheelers, autos on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from August 1

The NHAI said that alternate routes and roads are available for such classes of vehicles

July 25, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
At present, autorickshaws and two-wheelers ply on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, along with fast-moving vehicles, near Bengaluru.

At present, autorickshaws and two-wheelers ply on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, along with fast-moving vehicles, near Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has banned two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadri cycles from the main carriageways of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from August 1.

In a notification, the NHAI stated: “The movement of high-speed vehicles may pose a risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles, example: two-wheelers, three-wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers), due to their vulnerability and associated speed differentials, and compromises road safety aspects.”

Since March 12 this year, 100 deaths have been reported and over 150 people have been severely injured in 308 accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. 

Since March 12 this year, 100 deaths have been reported and over 150 people have been severely injured in 308 accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway. 

The NHAI said that alternate routes and roads available for such classes of vehicles. “And whereas this Access Controlled Highway has been developed as a high-speed corridor, and the maximum speed limit for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Access Controlled Highway have been notified, varying between 80 km/hour to 100 km/hour.”

Since the inception of the expressway, 100 deaths have been reported and over 150 people have been severely injured in 308 accidents reported since March 12, 2023. In a bid to stem the alarming number of accidents on the expressway, police have deployed three mobile speed radar guns to book motorists crossing the permissible limit of 100 kmph.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Mysore / public works & infrastructure / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.