Authorities scramble to clear trees brought down by rain in Bengaluru

Bengaluru has been receiving rainfall accompanied by gusty winds resulting in a significant number of large trees falling on roads, disrupting traffic and resulting in loss of biodiversity. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been working to clear the debris, but the sheer volume of fallen trees has led to delays, with some areas taking up to four days to clear.

Kavita Anand, a teacher at a playschool near Jayanagar metro station, said, “Despite repeated complaints, the response was slow. This has caused a major problem, as we now have to take longer routes to avoid traffic jams, which have become common in the area.”

Sudarshan Yadav from J.P. Nagar said that a tree that had fallen in his area was cleared after four days. “The entire road was blocked for four days,” he said.

Residents are also complaining of power outages, caused by trees falling on electricity lines. In homes having patients, some are forced to rush to hospitals for oxygen assistance during power outages.

A few days ago, a huge tree fell on the metro line near Trinity metro station, leading to disruption in service.

As Bengaluru continues to deal with the aftermath of the heavy rains, the focus remains on swift removal of debris and long-term strategies to prevent such incidents in the future.

Minister for Forest, Ecology, and Environment Eshwar Khandre said initial reports indicated most of the uprooted trees were exotic species. “Due to concretisation of pavements, rainwater isn’t seeping into the soil, causing moisture stress in summer, leading to root decay. Native tree species, adapted to local conditions, survive better. Therefore, we must plant local species,” he said.

“Old or decayed trees, prone to falling, should be removed as a precaution to avoid damage. The Tree Canopy Management Team and Rapid Response Teams will conduct this exercise,” he added.

Veena Kumaran, an environmentalist from Green Footprint NGO, criticised the delay in conducting a comprehensive tree census. “A proper scientific tree census would identify weak or old trees, allowing for their removal before they pose any danger to life or property,” she asserted.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “The wood has to be transferred to timber stores designated by the Forest Department, which are quite far. This adds to the time taken for removal,” he said. He assured that the government has plans for the debris, with timber auction proceeds going to the treasury, and leaves and small branches being composted at landfill sites.

Mr. Giri Nath also highlighted the limitations faced by BBMP in proactive tree management. “With limited staff, it’s difficult to identify all the trees that pose a danger. We rely on public feedback through the Sahaaya app. Our priority is surveying dead and dangerous trees on major and arterial roads, spanning about 1,400 kilometres, which doesn’t require committee clearance,” he told The Hindu.