BBMP claims it has filled 2,652 potholes in last 10 days

Data shows that about 749 potholes are to be filled in Yeshwanthpur in RR Nagar zone

Published - June 06, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
After Bengaluru started to receive rainfall, potholes have resurfaced across the city, posing danger to commuters.

After Bengaluru started to receive rainfall, potholes have resurfaced across the city, posing danger to commuters.

Netizens have slammed the BBMP for its failure not to resolve the city’s pothole problem, especially after last Sunday’s torrential rains.

Netizens have slammed the BBMP for its failure not to resolve the city's pothole problem, especially after last Sunday's torrential rains.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) claims that it has filled 2,652 potholes in Bengaluru in the last 10 days, after Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar directed the body to expeditiously fill the craters on city roads.

After Bengaluru started to receive rainfall, potholes have resurfaced, posing danger to commuters. Netizens also slammed the BBMP for its failure not to resolve the problem, especially after last Sunday’s torrential rains. Many complaints registered on the Sahaya app were also not resolved, they complained. During the rain, as water gets filled in the potholes, it is even more dangerous to commute as they are not visible.

According to the data provided by the BBMP, the civic body has so far filled 2,652 potholes, and on June 4 alone, 151 potholes were repaired. Apart from filling the potholes, BBMP is also identifying new potholes. On June 4, 253 more potholes were identified. There were about 5,500 potholes till May 22, according to the civic body.

A senior BBMP official said the potholes are being filled using cold mix technology, and even during the rainy season, they can be filled. The BBMP has also set up eight task forces headed by Zonal Commissioners. The task forces are keeping tabs on the daily activity. 

The highest number of potholes pending to be filled is in Yeshwanthpur in RR Nagar zone. Data shows that about 749 potholes are to be filled. The BBMP is carrying out the exercise when the traffic movement is less. 

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath talking to The Hindu said the BBMP is doing everything at its disposal to fill the potholes. “Day and night, the BBMP workers are working to fill these potholes and soon, most of the holes will be filled,” he said. He also added that the data is dynamic because on some roads, potholes will resurface and the BBMP will attend to the problem. 

