GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

At 111.1 mm, Sunday was the wettest day in June in 133 years for Bengaluru

The downpour leaves a trail of destruction and raises questions over the civic body’s claim that it is fully prepared for the monsoon

Published - June 03, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Hosakerehalli lake bund road turned into a stretch slush following the downpour in Bengaluru on June 2.

The Hosakerehalli lake bund road turned into a stretch slush following the downpour in Bengaluru on June 2. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The heavy rainfall of 111.1 mm that lashed Bengaluru on June 2 was the highest recorded on a single day in June.

India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru, said, “Bengaluru rains break the 133-year-old record with the highest rainfall in a single day in June. Bengaluru city has seen an unprecedented 111.1 mm of rainfall on June 2, 2024.”

The downpour left a trail of destruction and raised questions over the civic body’s claim that it was fully prepared for the monsoon.

According to IMD officials, the average June rainfall for the Bengaluru Urban district is 74 mm, and for the Bengaluru City station, it is 110.3 mm.

The previous record was 101.6 mm, recorded on June 16, 1891, according to a post on X by @BngWeather.

According to IMD data, Bengaluru city received 111.1 mm rainfall and HAL Airport 47.7 mm between 8.30 a.m. on June 2 and 5.30 a.m. on June 3.

The Bengaluru Urban Automatic Weather Station recorded 109.5 mm of rainfall, Electronics City AWS recorded 38.5 mm, Sompura recorded 30.5 mm, and Madvara recorded 7.5 mm. In Bengaluru Rural, Hesaraghatta AWS recorded 9.5 mm of rainfall.

The local forecast for Bengaluru city and neighbourhood for the next 48 hours is “Generally cloudy sky. Moderate rain and thundershowers, heavy at isolated places. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 30°C and 19°C respectively.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.