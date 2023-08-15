HamberMenu
4 engineering college teams win Kavach 2023 Cybersecurity Hackathon award in Bengaluru

The valedictory of the Kavach 2023 Cybersecurity Hackathon was held at AMC Engineering College, Bengaluru, the nodal centre in south India, on August 10

August 15, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of particiapnts in a hackathon.

Teams from LNCT University of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh; G.H. Raisoni College of Engineering and Business Management, Jalgaon, Maharashtra; Bhilai Institute of Technology Durg, Chhattisgarh; and Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Management, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu won the Kavach-2023 Cybersecurity Hackathon award.

The valedictory of the Kavach 2023 Cybersecurity Hackathon was held in AMC Engineering College, Bengaluru, the nodal centre in south India, on August 10.

The awards were presented by Sunil Luthra, Director of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The National Cybersecurity Hackathon is a joint initiative launched by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Bureau of Police Research and Development (BRPD), and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). It was started in February 2023 to help students understand and devise solutions for cybersecurity challenges and cybercrimes faced by the people of India.

