38 wards declared hotspots in Bengaluru

As on April 14, South zone has the highest number of hotspot wards with 12.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday has declared 38 wards under six zones in the city as COVID-19hotspots based on positive cases reported.

As on April 14, South zone has the highest number of hotspot wards with 12, followed by East zone with 9 wards, and West zone with 7 wards. Meanwhile, Mahadevapura zone has 6 hotspots and Bommanahalli and Yelahanka wards have two each.

No wards under Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar zones have been declared as hotspots.

Meanwhile a few wards have been declared as hotspots also based on contacts under 28 days of Quarantine. They are: Hagadur, Garudachar Palya, Hudi, Subhash Nagar, Singasandra, Suddagunte Palya, Sampangiram Nagar, and Radhakrishna Temple ward.

