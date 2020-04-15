38 wards declared hotspots in Bengaluru

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday has declared 38 wards under six zones in the city as COVID-19hotspots based on positive cases reported.

As on April 14, South zone has the highest number of hotspot wards with 12, followed by East zone with 9 wards, and West zone with 7 wards. Meanwhile, Mahadevapura zone has 6 hotspots and Bommanahalli and Yelahanka wards have two each.

No wards under Dasarahalli and Rajarajeshwarinagar zones have been declared as hotspots.

Meanwhile a few wards have been declared as hotspots also based on contacts under 28 days of Quarantine. They are: Hagadur, Garudachar Palya, Hudi, Subhash Nagar, Singasandra, Suddagunte Palya, Sampangiram Nagar, and Radhakrishna Temple ward.