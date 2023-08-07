HamberMenu
30,000 students make 5 lakh option entries for professional courses  

August 07, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) allowed combined optional entry on Sunday for UGCET-2023 and UGNEET-2023, 30,000 eligible candidates registered five lakh options for their preferred professional courses.

While over 3 lakh entries were related to Engineering courses, 1.25 lakh entries were for Medical and related courses. 

Apart from that, 75,000 options were registered for courses related to Agriculture, Veterinary Studies, and others.

“After the combined option entry process began at 7 a.m., there were a few glitches in the first two hours as the server was slow. Later, the computer engineers solved those problems, and the candidates could register their options easily for the preferred courses,” said S. Ramya, Executive Director, KEA. 

She further said, “This is the first time that the KEA has allowed candidates to make simultaneous option entries to Medical and Engineering courses priority basis. This will save time, and everything will be completed at once.” 

The last date for optional entry is August 9 and the mock seat allotment will be announced on August 10. The KEA has urged the candidates to make their choices as early as possible before August 9.

Upon the announcement of mock allotment, the candidates will have time till 11 a.m on August 14 to change their options. The actual seat allotment will be announced on August 16 at 6 p.m. 

Based on the seat matrix issued by the government, the seat allotment will be made by also considering the merit and options entered by the candidates by following the roster system.  

