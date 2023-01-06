HamberMenu
20th Chitra Santhe to be held in Bengaluru on January 8

While the previous year’s Santhe was dedicated to 75 years of Indian independence, this edition will be dedicated to artists to highlight their struggles during the Covid pandemic

January 06, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors at the 19th edition of Chitra Santhe in 2022, where art works of over 2,000 artists from across India were displayed, at the annual art fair of the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), on Kumara Krupa Road, in Bengaluru.

Visitors at the 19th edition of Chitra Santhe in 2022, where art works of over 2,000 artists from across India were displayed, at the annual art fair of the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), on Kumara Krupa Road, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

The 20 th edition of Chitra Santhe will be organised on January 8 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath and neighbouring streets of Kumara Krupa and Crescent Road. More than 1,500 artists from all over India are expected to participate in the Santhe. The Parishath is organising this year’s Santhe in association with Higher Education Department. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event. 

While the previous year’s Santhe was dedicated to 75 years of Indian independence, this edition will be dedicated to artists to highlight their struggles during the Covid pandemic. This year’s Santhe will take place in physical form while an online virtual gallery portal will be set up for artists to display their art works. The footfall at the Santhe is expected to be around 4 lakh on Sunday January 8. 

“Mysore and Tanjore Traditional painting, Rajasthani, Madhubani style artworks, various other traditional, modern and contemporary art works in various forms like water colour, oil, acrylic, pencil, ink drawings, fibre glass, plaster sculptures, prints, graphic media works and similar genres and styles will be on display and offered for sale during Chitra Santhe,” said K.S. Appajiah, General Secretary, of the Parishath.  

Sales worth ₹3 crore were recorded during Chitra Santhe 2022. “The stalls will extend from Windsor Manor hotel till Shivananda Circle and part of Crescent Road. Vehicles can be parked at Bharath Sevadal premises, Crescent Road and Race Course Road,” he said. 

