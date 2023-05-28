HamberMenu
Woman from Nigeria held with ₹30 crore worth cocaine

The accused was caught as soon as she landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Addis Ababa

May 28, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on May 26 caught a 28-year-old woman from Nigeria while she was walking with two kilos of cocaine worth ₹30 crore which she had concealed in her bag.

The accused was caught as soon as she landed at the Kempegowda International Airport from Addis Ababa. The officials who checked her profile zeroed in on her, subjected her to detailed checking and recovered the drugs concealed in her bag.

Also read: Nigerian woman, a key suspect supplying drugs to Kerala, arrested in Bengaluru

The accused, according to the officials, had been hired as a “mule” to hand over the consignment to a person outside the airport. The accused was given a code word to identity the receiver and hand over the bags. She was offered a huge amount of money along with to-and-fro air tickets and a stay at a star hotel for a few days.

The officials are now trying to track down the receiver who escaped as soon as he go to know that the person who was carrying the drugs consignment has been caught.

In one of the biggest recoveries in Karnataka, synthetic drugs worth ₹8.5 crore seized

This is the second such incident in the past one month. On April 28, DRI officials caught a Nigerian who had swallowed numerous capsules carrying cocaine — weighing 1 kg and worth ₹11 crore.

Suspecting that both the accused are part of the international drug racket, a senior official said that vigilance has been stepped up in four airports across the city, including Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru to counter “port hopping“ MO of the accused to push the drugs into Indian market.

