Vizag boy Nitish Reddy becomes most expensive player in APL third season

Godavari Titans picks the all-rounder for ₹15.6 lakh; the 20-year-old cricketer attributes his success to the sacrifices made by his father

Updated - May 16, 2024 10:24 pm IST

Published - May 16, 2024 10:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Harish Gilai
Nitish Kumar Reddy during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on April 20, 2024.

Nitish Kumar Reddy during an IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on April 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: File photo

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the young talent from the City of Destiny, has every reason to smile. Having delivered as a formidable all-rounder of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the ongoing IPL season, the 20-year-old has become the most expensive player of the Andhra Premier League (APL) third season, scheduled to begin from June 30.

Godavari Titans picked Nitish Kumar Reddy for ₹15.6 lakh during an auction held for the APL third season in the city on May 16.

Nitish has played several match-winning innings including two fifties this IPL season, with an average of 47 and a strike rate of 153 for the SRH.

However, it has not been an easy journey for Nitish who attributes his success to the sacrifices made by his father Mutyala Reddy, an employee of a PSU, and mother Manasa.

A native of Tunglam near Gajuwaka, Nitish started playing cricket at the age of six. Having begun training at summer coaching camps, Nitish soon secured berths in the teams at district and higher levels.

Trouble began for him eight years ago, when the PSU in which his father was working closed down and the latter was transferred to Rajasthan.

“My father quit this job though he had 25 years left for his superannuation in the PSU. He quit his job so that I could pursue my training in Vizag. There were times when my father faced humiliation for quitting the job. We shifted to Madhurawada from Tunglam. My father always encouraged me to pursue my dream,” Nitish says.

Nitish, who plays for the Andhra team in Ranji, speaks highly of the ACA for the support he got from it. “The Andhra Premier League has been a game-changer for me,“ he says.

Asked about his favourite players, he says, “I have many favourites. Bhuvaneswar Kumar and AB de Villiers inspired me a lot, but my Virat Kohli is my idol.”

Mr. Mutyala Reddy recalls the struggle and endurance of his son. “Nitish spent many sleepless nights and faced many challenges. He believes in himself and that is what has paid him off. I hope he will play for team India and make the country proud,” he said.

Asked why he quit his job, he said, “My son dreamt of being a cricketer. When I was young, I wanted to be a kabaddi player, but could not pursue my dream. I see my success everytime Nitish makes his team proud.”

