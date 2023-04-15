Visakhapatnam: Officials gear up to organise Chandanotsavam at Simhachalam temple on April 23

April 15, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Endowments Department officials of the Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam said that all efforts are being made to organise the annual Chandanotsavam (an auspicious day when the sandalwood covering on the original form of the deity is removed and the original form of the deity can be seen), on April 23.

The Devasthanam Trust Board also held a meeting recently to take a final decision on the arrangements.

It is estimated that around one lakh devotees will participate in the festival. In case of emergencies, apart from ambulance services, six medical camps will also be set up, according to Executive Officer V. Trinadha Rao. Parking facilities will be arranged from Old Goshala to Adivavaram, he added.

Along with free entry to the devotees, tickets of ₹300 and ₹1,500 will also be sold. About 750 policemen will be deployed for traffic management, said Assistant Commissioner of Police for Simhachalam area Bheema Rao.