Simhachalam’s annual Chandanotsavam to be held on April 23

April 05, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Chandanotsavam’, the annual festival of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam, will be held on April 23 this year.

Temple authorities along with officials of the Endowments Department have started the preliminary work for the conduct of the festival, which attracts thousands of devotees from various places.

It is only on Chandanotsavam day that devotees can see the original form of the deity as on other days of the year, the idol would be covered in sandalwood paste. The sandalwood covering would be removed on that day after performing various pujas.

Endowments Minister K. Satyanarayana held a review meeting to discuss the arrangements at the Collectorate on Tuesday. Police, Revenue and APSRTC officials as well as MLAs attended the meeting.

The rituals on Chandanotsavam will begin at 3 a.m. after the first darshan on April 23, Mr. Satyanarayana said. “A large turnout is expected for the festival,” the Minister said, asking officials to make foolproof arrangements to ensure that the festival passes off smoothly.

Toilets, drinking water kiosks and transport facilities should be properly arranged, officials were instructed. Priority should be given to elderly and differently-abled persons visiting the temple on that day, the Minister said.

Endowments Commissioner M. Hari Jawaharlal said that a special software was designed for the sale of darshan tickets. “We will ensure that COVID-19 precautions are followed at the temple. Information centres will be arranged at Simhachalam,” he said.

“We will ensure that all meat shops and liquor outlets in Simhachalam town are closed on that day. Apart from free darshan tickets, special entry tickets of ₹300, ₹1,000 and ₹1,500 will be sold,” said Collector A. Mallikarjuna said.

Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth assured that tight security will be in place for the festival. An innovative system to manage the flow of devotees will be put in place, he said.

IT Minister G. Amarnath asked authorities to ensure that buses ply to the hilltop from the foothills round the clock on the day of the festival.

Some officials suggested that canopies be erected to provide shade to devotees in view of the rising temperatures.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, and former Minister and MLA M. Srinivasa Rao attended the review meeting.