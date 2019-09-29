Two police officers from Visakhapatnam district receive FICCI award

Two police officers from Visakhapatnam received Best Performing Officer-2018 award for their performance in law enforcement to curb counterfeiting and smuggling by the FICCI Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy (CASCADE).

DSP (Intelligence), Visakhapatnam City Police, Mahendra Mathe, Sub-Inspector of V Madugula, Visakhapatnam Rural, Y. Tarakeswara Rao, received the awards from Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Homa Affairs Nityanand Rai on the occasion of MASCRADE 2019 – Movement Against Smuggled and Counterfeit Trade held on September 26.

Mr. Mahendra and Mr. Tarakeswara Rao were among four police officer, who have received the award, while other two officers are said to be from Kadapa district.

Mr. Mahendra Mathe has been serving police department since 2012. He has worked in AP Greyhounds, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP-Paderu), Government Railway Police, City Task Force (CTF) and is in Intelligence wing. In his term as ACP (CTF), Mr Mathe has brought to light the dark side of drug abuse at Rushikonda in Vizag and arrested a number of inter-State drug smugglers.

“It is an honour to receive the award and I felt very happy when I came to know about it. It also feels good as four policemen won the awards from the State.”

Mr. Tarakeswara Rao has been serving rural police since the last five years in Visakhapatnam district limits. He has worked in Chintapalle, Kothakota, Atchutapuram, G Madugula and is now at V Madugula. The SI has nabbed hundreds of inter-State smugglers seizing huge quantities of ganja.