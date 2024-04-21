GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM should make his stand clear on steel plant, demands Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee

We will vote for those who have made a clear statement before the polls that they will stop the privatisation, says the workers’ union

April 21, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The leaders and members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee on Sunday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi make his stand clear on the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatisation during his proposed visits to the State as part BJP’s campaign for the general elections.

“We will vote for those who have made a clear statement before the polls that they will stop the privatisation,” they said at the protest ‘Ukku Garjana’, ongoing for its 1,165th day at Kurmannapalem. They also called upon VSP’s 30,000 staff, workers and their families to vote for the political party that cleared their stance in their respective manifestos on the protection of the steel plant.

“We want to teach a lesson to the political parties who have created several hurdles and pushed the company towards losses for the three years,” said one of the leaders, J. Ayodhyaram.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.