Modi keeps mum on key issues, accuses YSRCP of mass corruption

May 06, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on Monday at Anakapalli in Andhra Pradesh as part of the ‘Prajagalam’ election campaign, skipped key issues such as the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and Special Category Status for the State and launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP for mass corruption instead.

Mr. Modi said that while the NDA focusses on development, the YSRCP only focusses on corruption. “In A.P., nothing moves, and there is no work, except for corruption,” he added.

However, he spoke about the operation of East Coast Railway’s Railway Zone from Visakhapatnam. “The Union government has already sanctioned the Railway Zone a couple of years ago, but it has not moved further, as the State government has failed to allot the required land,” he said.

The people of Uttarandhra, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli, in particular, expected the Prime Minister to shed some light on the privatisation of VSP and announce that it would not be privatised. However, despite his leaders, such as Anakapalli MP candidate C.M. Ramesh and Rajahmundry MP candidate D. Purandeswari, stating that the privatisation has been stopped, he chose not to speak about the emotive issue.

We expected the Prime Minister to make an announcement on the VSP privatisation issue, but his silence over the matter was a disappointment, said the employees of VSP, who attended the public meeting in large numbers.

The Prime Minister was in the State to take part in the campaign for BJP candidates C.M. Ramesh and D. Purandeswari, contesting from Anakapalli and Rajahmahendravaram Lok Sabha constituencies, respectively.

Earlier in the day he attended a public meeting in Rajamahendravaram where he sought votes from public in favour of BJP State president D. Purandeswari.

Going all guns blazing against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Mr. Modi said that the Union government has sanctioned over 24 lakh houses for the poor under the ‘PM Awas Yojana’, but the State government has not completed and released at least half of the houses.

Mr. Modi also said that the Union government has sanctioned ₹1,500 crore for the ‘Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi’ irrigation project, but the State Government has failed to complete it.

“Jagan’s father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, initiated the project. However, Jagan appears to have inherited his father’s political legacy, but not his political will to complete the projects,” said Mr. Modi.

The Prime Minister also reminded the swelling audience that Anakapalli was once the hub for sugarcane farming, but now, the farmers are suffering, and most of the sugar mills are closed.

He assured the farmers that once NDA comes to power both in the Centre and the State, the sugarcane farmers will see a brighter day, as the production will increase and ethanol will now be added to other fuels. This will uplift the region and there will be employment generation, he said.

He also reminded that ‘Kisan Credit’ has already been extended to fishermen, and the NDA plans to develop a fish processing culture in Andhra Pradesh to boost the economy.

Talking about Viksit Bharat and Viksit Andhra, Mr. Modi said that the State needs double-engine growth to wriggle out of corruption and debts.

“Earlier, in 2014, A.P. had only 400 km of National Highway. Today, it has gone up to 9,000 km; and the six-lane road from Anakapalli to Anandapuram and the Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor will boost the economy of the region. The green energy project at Pudimadaka and bulk drug facility at Nakkapalli, are a few steps towards development,” he pointed out.

All the alliance MP and MLA candidates from north coastal Andhra Pradesh, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, Naga Babu of JSP and senior BJP, TDP and JSP leaders were present.

Mr. Modi left the venue immediately after his speech, excusing himself and saying he had to reach Gandhinagar for his election on May 7, (Tuesday). Mr. Naidu and other alliance party leaders spoke later.