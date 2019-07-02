‘Green building’ code will help conserve energy, says expert

Highlighting that environment-friendly structures is the future of construction industry, Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) Associate Professor Rajkiran V. Bilolikar on Monday said the updated version of Energy Conservation Building Code -2017 (ECBC) provides for current and futuristic advancements in building technology to reduce energy consumption.

He was delivering a lecture at a comprehensive training programme on ‘Energy Conservation Building Code-2017, jointly organised by the ASCI and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission, in association with GITAM School of Architecture at the GITAM Deemed to be University.

The ECBC applies to any commercial building or complex with a plot area of 1,000 square metres or more, or built-up area of 2,000 square metres or more such as multiplexes, hospitals and hotels, Mr. Bilolikar said.

“The implementation of the ECBC would result in 35 % energy conservation and reducing electricity bills. The energy and urban development departments in the State need to jointly coordinate their actions to enable a successful adoption of energy efficiency standards for buildings,” he said.

The ASCI has been working with State government to develop and implement the code, he added.

Global warming

Participating in the programme, Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Visakhapatnam Chapter co-chairman Kalepalli Leela Prasad said reducing energy consumption is crucial for it ensures fewer emissions of greenhouse gases, a known cause of global warming.

The ECBC-2017 sets parameters for builders, designers and architects to integrate renewable energy sources in building design, he explained. GITAM School of Architecture Director K. Mohan spoke on the occasion.