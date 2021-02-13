1,500 ampoules of sedative seized, one arrested in city

The Duvvada police arrested a 29-year-old man and recovered 1,500 ampoules of Pentazocine Lactate injections (sedative injections/drugs) near Vadlapudi hereon Thursday night. The seized sedatives are estimated to be worth about ₹30,000.
The arrested has been identified as Nakka Maheswara Reddy, an ex-offender and a resident of Allipuram in the city.
Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that the accused had procured the sedatives from West Bengal through a courier service by submitting a fake declaration. Mr. Sinha said that the accused was caught while he was selling the sedatives to a customer.
The ampoules contain buprenorphine, a kind of painkiller, but it is also classified as a sedative drug. Police have seized 30 boxes, each box containing 50 ampoules, from the accused, the Police Commissioner said.
Mr. Sinha said that the accused was involved in various cases in Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam.
Police said that the accused procured the drugs, stored them illegally and has been supplying them to customers, including a number of students.
Ganja seized
In another incident, the city police arrested 24-year-old Beerendar Shah of Madhya Pradesh while he was allegedly transporting 58 kg ganja here on Friday. The accused was caught near a bus stop at Kurmannapalem on NH-16.
