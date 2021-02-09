Sagarmala projects for Andhra Pradesh

11 rail and road projects with an investment of ₹10,150 crore are being built under Sagarmala.

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya said in reply to a question posed by MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao that under the Sagarmala Pariyojana, 21 rail projects covering 1,676 kilometres with a total investment of ₹21,444 crore and 31 road and highway projects covering 1,567 km with an outlay of ₹19,146 crore are being built in Andhra Pradesh.

Besides, 11 rail and road projects with an investment of ₹10,150 crore are being built under Sagarmala for improving connectivity to the Krishnapatnam port, Mr. Mansukh Mandaviya added.

Much of this development is in Tirupati Parliamentary constituency.