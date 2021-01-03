Tiruchi MP urges stoppage of train at Keeranur

Tiruchi

Tiruchi

Lok Sabha MP Su. Thirunavukkarasar has strongly condemned the railway administration's announcement that the Tiruchi - Rameswaram - Tiruchi specials would not halt at Keeranur railway station.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said Keeranur was a town panchayat and a taluk headquarters and people from over 100 villages were coming to this town and leaving everyday. The railway administration should bear in mind that the rail services were being operated for the benefit of the general public and should pass necessary orders to provide stoppage at Keeranur as before, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said, adding that he had already made appeals to the Railway Ministry, Chairman, Railway Board and Southern Railway General Manager in this regard.

Tiruchi-Palakkad Special

Meanwhile, Southern Railway has announced the operation of fully reserved daily express special train from Tiruchi to Palakkad Town. A release said the Tiruchi - Palakkad Town daily express special (Train No. 06843) will leave Tiruchi at 1 p.m. from January 6 onwards until further advice and reach Palakkad Town at 8.35 p.m. the same day.

The Palakkad Town - Tiruchi daily express special (Train No. 06844) will leave Palakkad Town at 6.55 a.m. from January 7 onwards until further advice and reach Tiruchi at 1.50 p.m. the same day. The trains will stop at Tiruchi Fort, Pettaivaytalai, Kulitalai, Sithalavai, Karur, Pugalur, Kodumudi, Pasur, Erode, Uttukuli, Tiruppur, Somanur, Pilamedu, Coimbatore North, Coimbatore, Podanur, Madukkarai, Ettimadai, Walayar, Kanjikode and Palakkad Junction. Train No. 06843 Tiruchi - Palakkad Town express special will stop at Ingur, Sulur Road and Singanallur also.