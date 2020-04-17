Tiruchi Corporation to issue colour-coded passes

TIRUCHI

The Tiruchi City Corporation has announced that colour-coded passes would be distributed to the 2.5 lakh residents within city limits to regulate the number of people who step out of their houses during the lockdown.

The move, which will be enforced from April 20, came after the police department had observed that many residents had been flouting the norms and roaming the streets without valid reasons. The Corporation began issuing the cards in Srirangam zone on Friday.

The four zones — Ariyamangalam, Golden Rock, K Abishekapuram and Srirangam — have been further divided by the ward numbers and residents in specified wards would be given a certain coloured pass. Only individuals with the right coloured pass on the stipulated days would be allowed outdoors. Entry into the temporary markets would also be restricted accordingly.

S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, said that residents of the 65 wards would be allowed to venture out only once a week.

“If a resident from a ward is allowed to go out on Monday, he can only go again next Monday. This will reduce overcrowding at all public places,” he said.

Residents would be allowed to venture out on the specified day and wards as per the following schedule: Mondays: 7, 14, 15, 33, 28, 41, 50, 52, 1, 8, 18, 42, 44, 30 and 38. Tuesdays: 19, 20, 21, 29, 54, 51, 53, 2, 9, 17, 43, 46 and 31. Thursdays: 24, 25, 62, 55, 58, 60, 5, 13, 12, 35, 32, 48, 65. Fridays: 37, 39, 6, 11, 49, 59, 57, 26, 27, 64.

At the temporary markets, only those residing within two km radius would be allowed. Mr. Sivasubramanian said that those flouting these norms, or trying to go to a different market would have their vehicles impounded, driving licence seized and should also pay a fine.

Only residents above the age of 18 and below 60 will be allowed to use the pass. Along with the pass, an identity proof must also be carried.

In Manapparai, a similar move has been initiated by the district administration. Residents of ward number 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 will be allowed to venture out on Monday and issued green coloured cards. On Tuesday, residents of 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 will be allowed with pink colour cards. On Wednesday residents of 12, 13, 14, 15, will be allowed to go out with red coloured cards. On Thursday residents of 16, 17, 18, 19 will be allowed with yellow colour cards. On Friday residents of 20, 21 will be allowed with blue cards and on Saturday residents of 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 will be allowed holding orange colour cards, an official release said,