Srirangam temple car festival attracts a large turnout

May 06, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A large number of devotees prayed to Namperumal and pulled the temple car on the occasion of Chithirai car festival of Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple on Monday.

A large number of devotees prayed to Namperumal and pulled the temple car on the occasion of Chithirai car festival of Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Srirangam saw a large turnout of devotees who pulled the decorated car of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in connection with Chithirai Ther on Monday.

The annual festival commenced on April 28 with the hoisting of the holy flag within the temple premises. The important part of the 11-day event is the car festival. Sri Namperumal, the processional deity, was taken out in a procession from the kannaadi arai in the early hours to the decorated car that was stationed at the Chithirai Ther mandapam.

The deity was placed inside the decorated car which was pulled by a large number of devotees amid chants of “Renga Renga” and “Govinda Govinda” at 6 a.m. The temple car, which was pulled from the East Chithirai Street went around the Chithirai Streets before coming to a halt around 9.30 a.m.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple authorities and the police in connection with the car festival. Service organisations and volunteers distributed butter milk, paanakam, and food to devotees who had converged in Srirangam for the holy event and offered worship. The annual festival concludes on May 8.

Tiruchi / religion and belief / religious festival or holiday

