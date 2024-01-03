PM Modi presented with coffee table book on Srirangam brought out by The Hindu Group

January 03, 2024 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Prime Minister Narenda Modi was presented with a coffee table book, Srirangam - The Resplendent Kingdom of Rangaraja, by BJP State President K. Annamalai during his visit to Tiruchi on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The book, brought out by The Hindu Group of Publications, was launched during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam on December 23.

Besides articles about the temple, the 454-page book features reports and rare photographs sourced from The Hindu Archives. It provides an overview of the temple, considered to be the foremost among the 108 Divya Desams. The book is divided into 11 sections, capturing the uniqueness of the temple, its architecture, rich religious and cultural traditions and festivals.

Mr .Annamalai presented the book to the Prime Minister while receiving him at the Tiruchi International Airport along with other party functionaries.

The airport’s new terminal, inaugurated by Mr. Modi, fuses elements from the temple architecture of the region, especially Srirangam. A huge temple-tower like structure, resembling the Rajagopuram of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, serves as the main entrance at the ground level of the terminal building.