Centre’s allocation to TN has risen by more than 2.5 times under BJP rule: PM Modi

January 02, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Centre’s financial allocation to Tamil Nadu has gone up by more than 2.5 times in the past 10 years under the BJP rule when compared to the decade prior to 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a function to mark the inauguration of the new terminal of the Tiruchi International Airport on January 2.

“States got about ₹30 lakh crore during the 10 year period prior to 2014. But in the last 10 years they were given ₹120 lakh crores. Tamil Nadu got 2.5 times more money in this period when compared to the preceding 10 years. The expenditure on construction of national highways increased by three times and 2.5 times more money was spent in the railways sector in the state. Lakhs of families in the state were getting free ration, medical treatment and facilities like pucca houses, toilets and piped water with Centre’s allocations,” he said.

Over the past 10 years, huge investments have been made to strengthen the physical and social infrastructure of the country. “India is now among the top 5 economies of the world. Big investments were coming to the country and Tamil Nadu too benefited from this and the State has turned a brand ambassador for Make in India. India will progress along with Tamil Nadu,” Mr.Modi affirmed.

The Prime Minister inaugurated, laid foundation stones and dedicated to the nation ₹20,140 crore worth of airport, railway, highway, seaport, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy and higher education projects in TN, including the new terminal of the Tiruchi Airport built at a cost of ₹1,112 crore.

Many of the new projects, Mr.Modi said, would boost travel and create thousands of employment opportunities in the state. The new terminal building will increase the (passenger handling) capacity of the Tiruchi Airport by three times and strengthen connectivity. The five new railway projects will foster industrial growth and help power generation, while the new roads will provide better connectivity to important centres of faith and tourism such as Srirangam, Chidambaram, Rameswaram and Vellore.

The inauguration of General Cargo Berth-II of Kamarajar Port will help increase imports and exports from Tamil Nadu, especially in the automobile sector, he said.

Presenting a slew of demands to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said they were meant for public welfare and not mere political sloganeering. “It is the duty of the States to fulfil the needs of the people in terms of education, health and other essential requirements,” he said.

Mr.Stalin reiterated the demand to declare the recent rains in Chennai and the southern districts as disaster of severe nature and release of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund. He also pleaded for the early release of Centre’s contribution for the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

While thanking the Prime Minister for inauguration the new terminal of the Tiruchi airport, Mr.Stalin said steps were being taken for acquiring lands for modernisation and expansion of the Tiruchi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore and Thoothukudi airports at a cost of over Rs.3400 crore. He appealed to the Prime Minister to accord international status to the Madurai Airport and take steps for introduction of direct flights on the Chennai-Penang and Chennai-Tokyo sectors.

Projects under execution by the National Highways Authority of India should be expedited and roads which were recently upgraded as two-lane roads should be exempted from toll collection. Pointing out that ancillary units supplying components have turned sick due to the fall in orders from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited in Tiruchi, Mr.Stalin urged the Prime Minister to take steps to ensure good order flow from the public sector major to the fabrication units.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Centre had “democratised” the civil aviation sector in the country and made air travel accessible to all through huge investments. “We are the 5th largest civil aviation market in the world now; soon we will become the third largest,” he said and added that the opening of the new terminal at Tiruchi airport would mark a new chapter in the development of the city.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L.Murugan spoke.Governor R.N.Ravi, State Ministers K.N.Nehru, E.V.Velu and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Tiruchi Lok Sabha Member Su.Thirunavukkarasar were present.