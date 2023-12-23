GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coffee-table book on Srirangam temple released

Divided into 11 sections, the book captures the uniqueness of the temple.

December 23, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Chennai

Ramya Kannan
Book on Srirangam temple placed in front of Namperumal, the utsava deity of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple.

The Hindu Group of Publications has launched a coffee-table book, Srirangam - The Resplendent Kingdom of Rangaraja.

Marking the release, the volume was placed in front of Namperumal, the utsava deity of Sri Ranganathaswamy temple, on the auspicious day of Vaikunta Ekadasi on Saturday.

Articles, reports and rare photographs sourced from The Hindu Archives make the 454-page book colourful and informative. Besides, there are exclusive articles written by veteran authors.

Articles, reports and rare photographs sourced from The Hindu Archives make the 454-page book colourful and informative. 

Divided into 11 sections, the book captures the uniqueness of the temple, within whose seven prakarams dwells an entire town. Its rich aesthetic tradition, artistic splendour, celebration of various festivals, etc., have been presented in detail. In short, the book will take the reader on a virtual tour of a place hailed as Bhooloka Vaikuntam, first among the 108 Divya Desams and an abode of Sri Ranganatha and Sri Ranganayaki Thayar.

On the occasion of the book launch, the Chairperson of The Hindu Group, Nirmala Lakshman, said: “Srirangam - The Resplendent Kingdom of Rangaraja is a book that brings history and piety together invoking the magnificence of one of India’s oldest temple towns. It is a treasury of insight, information and stunning visuals that will delight every reader. The Hindu is proud to present this meticulously compiled, beautiful work to its readers.”

Those interested may pre-book a copy now on https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore. Despatch will begin from the first week of January 2024. A 20% special discount is available on pre-booking. 

