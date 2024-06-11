GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New integrated passenger terminal building at Tiruchi international airport becomes operational

Published - June 11, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The new integrated passenger terminal building at Tiruchi international airport.

The new integrated passenger terminal building at Tiruchi international airport. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

A new integrated passenger terminal at Tiruchi international airport became operational on Tuesday as announced by the Airports Authority of India. 

A water cannon salute was accorded to the Chennai - Tiruchi Indigo flight which was the first aircraft to be dealt with at the swanky terminal after it landed here at around 6.35 a.m. The first overseas flight to be dealt with at the new building was the aircraft that landed here from Singapore at around 7.20 a.m.

Airports Authority of India officials led by the Tiruchi Airport Director P. Subramani accorded a warm welcome at the new terminal building to the passengers who landed here from Chennai and Singapore in the morning. Passengers felt immensely happy at the swanky building which is equipped with a host of facilities and other infrastructure, said Mr. Subramani. 

All stakeholders, including the Customs, Immigration, Central Industrial Security Force and airlines, have shifted to the new building and commenced their works from there, Mr. Subramani said.

The corporate headquarters of the Airports Authority of India, New Delhi, had awarded a consultancy to find out the probable use of the existing terminal building following the commissioning of the new integrated building, he added.

The non-metro Tiruchi international airport handles more overseas passengers than domestic travellers with direct international flight services to Colombo, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Sharjah and Doha. The airport had handled over 13 lakh international passengers in 2023-2024 fiscal making it the second airport in Tamil Nadu after Chennai in respect of handling overseas passengers traffic.

