CII to partner with govt. in skill development

TIRUCHI
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) would partner with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation to carry out a skill mapping study in the State and also organise skill development programmes to enhance the skill levels of workforce in tier II & III towns, said Hari K Thiagarajan, Chairman, CII, Tamil Nadu.
Mr.Thiagarajan conveyed this during an interaction with Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami in Tiruchi on Friday, according to a CII press release.
Speaking at the interaction, Mr.Thiagarajan called for establishment of more Defence manufacturing units in Tiruchi, which is part of the proposed Defence corridor, so that new business opportunities can be created for MSMEs in the region.
He also observed that the southern districts were looking for big industrial projects that would generate direct and indirect jobs. It would also improve the quality of life in the region thereby diverting a major chunk of investments to south. The southern districts are becoming attractive location due to availability of land besides strong port connectivity and infrastructure.
The Government’s intent to give a push to the development of the Madurai – Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor could be a big step as the project proposes to promote manufacturing, agri business, tourism and other industries, he said.
Mr Thiagarajan led a CII delegation comprising S.Chandrakumar, Vice Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, and S.Sampath, Past Chairman, CII Tiruchi Zone, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath