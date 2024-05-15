GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Call to provide 18-hour power supply for irrigation

Published - May 15, 2024 07:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The executive committee of CPI’s district unit has called upon the State government to provide 18-hour power supply per day for irrigation to save the withering summer crop.

In a resolution passed at the committee meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of District Deputy Secretary Ko. Sakthivel, the need to provide 18-hour power supply per day to tap the groundwater table to save the withering summer crop was stressed.

In another resolution, the committee exhorted the State government to ensure that all irrigation canals, tanks, lakes and ponds were desilted on a war footing before commencement of the forthcoming ‘kuruvai’ season.

It also demanded the revival of the MNREGS 100-days work scheme, which was suspended in view of the general elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.