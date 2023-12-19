December 19, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

The top portion of an under-construction concrete box for a twin railway under bridge (RuB), beneath the Mangaluru-Shoranur line, at Mahakalipadpu caved in on December 18.

Southern Railway’s Palakkad division has got three out of four concrete boxes constructed at the work site near Netravathi Cabin, Mahakalipadpu while one box was under construction. While pouring concrete on the top portion of the box, the support shuttering collapsed, injuring two workers, in the evening on December 18.

The twin RuBs — one under Mangaluru Junction-Shoranur line and the other beneath Mangaluru Central-Shoranur line — are part of the four-lane Morgan’s Gate-Jeppinamogaru Junction (NH 66) road being constructed by the Mangaluru Smart City Limited, at an estimated cost of ₹50 crore. The RuBs would eliminate the existing level crossing gate at Mahakalipadpu, and offer hassle-free travel between the Central Business District and southern part of Mangaluru, including Ullal, Mudipu, Talapady and towards Kerala.

Uneven concrete pouring

Railway Manager of Palakkad division Arun Kumar Chaturvedi told The Hindu that it was not the strengthened concrete structure that collapsed, but only the supporting shutters, when the ready mix concrete (RMC) was being poured on it.

Either the shuttering was not properly done, or there had been uneven distribution of the RMC while pouring it, thus causing heavy load on a part of the shuttering, resulting in its collapse. Engineers from the division would inspect the site and submit a report, he said.

He denied suggestions of inferior quality of concrete being used in the work and said the RMC was procured from a designated plant. Mr. Chaturvedi also said had the strengthened concrete collapsed after supporting shutters were removed, questions about quality of concrete could have come up.

Asked whether the collapse would have any impact on completion of the RuB and the four-lane road, Mr. Chaturvedi said there could be some delay.