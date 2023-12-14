GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Temporary Stoppage of trains at Bekal Fort Station for Bekal International Beach Festival

December 14, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

In connection with the upcoming Bekal International Beach Festival at Kasaragod, the Southern Railway has decided several trains to have a one-minute temporary stoppage at Bekal Fort Station. The stoppage period is scheduled from 22 to 31 December, 2023.

According to a press release, the trains including train no.16159 Chennai Egmore- Mangaluru Central Express, which departs from Chennai Egmore at 11.15 p.m. will stop at Bekal Fort Station at 5.29 p.m. Likewise, train no. 16650 Nagercoil- Mangaluru Central Express, which departs from Nagercoil at 04.15 a.m. will stop at Bekal Fort station at 5.47 p.m. The train no. 22637 Dr. MGR Chennai Central- Mangaluru Central Express department from Chennai at 1.25 p.m., will stop at Bekal at 3.42 a.m.

This adjustment in train schedules aims to facilitate travel for those attending the Bekal International Beach Festival during this period, the release added.

