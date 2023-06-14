Minister asks NHAI to stop Santhekatte vehicular overpass project works on NH 66 temporarily

June 14, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to stop the six-lane grade separator (vehicular overpass) project at Santhekatte on National Highway 66 in Udupi, temporarily.

Speaking at the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting in Udupi, the Minister was upset over the slow progress of the project.

She said that the contractor of the project has cut a 1-km deep trench at the site without building the retaining wall (or sidewall) though the monsoon has commenced.

“If the trench is left to fend for itself, there may be landslip and the traffic on the national highway may have to be blocked,” she said, and asked the NHAI to ensure the safety of the commuters passing on the stretch in the rainy season.

“No works of the project should be continued till the safety is ensured and works should be resumed once the rains recede,” she said, adding that the stretch posed heavy risk during monsoon.

The Minister said that earlier she had asked the NHAI to implement the project by deploying workers in three shifts daily. It was because the project at the busy junction on the highway has to be completed at the earliest. But the contractor has engaged the labourers only in one shift. Cutting a rock which emerged during the course of digging the road became a hurdle to expedite the work. Now without the retaining wall it is dangerous to go ahead with the project in the rainy season, she said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao told the Minister that he will hold a meeting with the NHAI officials within two days to address the concern.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Akshay M Hakay to the NHAI that road works at Hemmady and Byndoor junctions have not been done scientifically and it resulted in many accidents at those junctions.