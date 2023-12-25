GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Trail run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on December 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the regular service on December 30 from a remote location along with five other services

December 25, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The Vande Bharat coach halted at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on December 25, for the trial run of the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on December 26.

The Vande Bharat coach halted at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on December 25, for the trial run of the Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on December 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Southern Railway will do the trial run of Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express on Tuesday, December 26.

The train on trial run will depart from Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. On the return journey, it will depart from Madgaon to Mangaluru at 1.45 p.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to flag off the regular service on December 30 from a remote location along with five other services.

As per the tentative timetable, which is yet to be confirmed by the railways, the regular service leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.30 a.m. to reach Madgaon at 1.05 p.m., a distance of about 320 k.m., and has commercial halts at Udupi and Karwar. On the return trip, the Vande Bharat Express leaves Madgaon at 6.10 p.m. to reach Mangaluru Central at 10.45 p.m.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.