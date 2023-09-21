Other trains will not be detained to make way for Vande Bharat, say Railways

September 21, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The second Vande Bharat train allotted to Kerala earlier this week will help meet the demand for comfortable train travel across the State, although it has only eight coaches. However, there are concerns of other trains being rescheduled, and in rare instances detained, to make way for these premium trains.

The second Vande Bharat rake for Kerala began its trial run from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 p.m. on Thursday, and is slated to reach Kasaragod at 11.55 p.m. The return trip, starting at 7 a.m. from Kasaragod on Friday, will reach Thiruvananthapuram at 3.05 p.m. Railway sources said the trial run would help assess, among other aspects, to what extent the schedule of other trains could be affected by the second Vande Bharat. “Care has been taken to ensure that the Vande Bharat trains do not affect the schedule of other trains. The time schedule of Vande Bharat trains was decided by making optimal use of the vacant time slots. No train, barring those that run late, would be detained to pave way for the premium trains, a practice that is followed across India.”

Speed of 130 kmph

The schedule of a few trains might be marginally altered in case there is inadequate terminal capacity at stations en route. However, efforts are under way to straighten curves on tracks to increase the speed of trains to a maximum of 130 kmph. Already, speed curbs on a few stretches have been lifted, whilst speed limit on a few others have been increased, they added.

“Completing doubling of the 69-km Ernakulam-Ambalappuzha track holds the key to streamlining train services through Alappuzha,” said Liyons J., secretary of Friends on Rails, a conclave of train passengers mainly from Kerala’s southern districts. The Vande Bharat train proposed from Sunday, especially the rake that would start from Thiruvananthapuram at 4.05 p.m., could affect the schedule of many trains through Alappuzha, including Jan Shatabdi Express, since Railways have not doubled much of the track through the district. A few trains, including weekly trains, might have to be rescheduled, he added.

Passengers’ demand

Thrissur Railway Passengers’ Association’s general secretary P. Krishnakumar demanded that Railways speed up track-doubling works through Alappuzha and also intensify the works to straighten curves on tracks pan-Kerala, so that trains can attain speed of up to 130 kmph. “The 170% occupancy of the first Vande Bharat train for Kerala speaks of the high demand for inter-district travel on premium trains. Railways must increase the number of coaches and replace its rickety commuter trains on the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram corridor with MEMU rakes (which accelerate and decelerate faster, ensuring faster travel), so that more premium trains can be introduced,” he said.