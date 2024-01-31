T.M.A. Pai Hospital in Udupi to offer plastic surgery services from February 1

January 31, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - MANGALURU

The Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital in Udupi will offer plastic surgery services from February 1.

The services to be offered will include reconstructive procedures like scar revision, diabetic foot care, minor excisions, minor burns, surgical tattoo removal, and body piercing. The non-surgical procedures to be offered will be like botox injections, dermal fillers, laser therapy for scars, keloid treatments, and laser tattoo removal, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital Shashikiran Umakanth said in a release on Tuesday.

In addition, the plastic surgery department will offer consultations on paediatric plastic surgery (cleft lip and palate repair, burn and skin cancer reconstruction), hand reconstruction (carpal tunnel release, Dupuytren’s contracture release), and breast reconstruction (augmentation, reduction, lifts, and post-mastectomy reconstruction), cosmetic and aesthetic procedures such as rhinoplasty, eyelid surgery, brow lifts, ear and lip augmentation. Consultations will also be offered on chin augmentation, body contouring procedures like liposuction, tummy tucks, body lifts, arm lifts, and thigh lifts, and paediatric plastic surgery and microsurgery including craniofacial and paediatric hand surgery, along with advanced microsurgery for nerve and tissue repair.

The outpatient consultations will be offered on every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the release said.

The plastic surgery team will be headed by N. C. Sreekumar, the release said.