Team HiveLink of St. Joseph Engineering College Vamanjoor SJEC bags runner-up title at Anveshana 2024 with beekeeping app solution 

The 13th edition of Anveshana had Top 50 student innovations on display

March 01, 2024 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Team HiveLink of St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) received the runner-up title and ₹25,000 cash prize in the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu edition of Anveshana 2024, in Bengaluru on February 29, 2024.

Team HiveLink of St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) received the runner-up title and ₹25,000 cash prize in the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu edition of Anveshana 2024, in Bengaluru on February 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Team HiveLink from St. Joseph Engineering College (SJEC) clinched the runner-up title and ₹25,000 cash prize in the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu edition of Anveshana 2024 that concluded in Bengaluru on February 29.

The grand finale from February 27 to 29 was organized by Synopsys and the Agastya International Foundation. The 13th edition of Anveshana had Top 50 student innovations on display.

Anveshana serves as a collaborative platform, bringing together undergraduate engineering students alongside students from government and aided schools, who collaborate under the guidance of engineering colleges to conceive proof of concept, prototypes, or products that embody engineering and scientific principles.

The team’s ingenious creation HiveLink — an AI-powered device — serves as a comprehensive solution for beekeepers, offering real-time hive management capabilities to enhance productivity. Cost-effective and seamlessly integrated, the add-on device empowers beekeepers to monitor critical challenges, such as swarming, absconding, pest infections, hive fall, and theft through the Hivelink app interface.

Led by Ajwin D’Souza, a final-year electrical engineering student and passionate beekeeper, team HiveLink has Joywin Bennis from Computer Science, Joshua Quinthino Albuquerque from Electronics & Communication, and Deepthi P. from Electrical and Electronics branch, along with Sinchana B. and Anisha from St. Raymond’s Aided High School, Vamanjoor.

The team was guided by SJEC Electronics and Communication Assistant Professor Glenson Toney and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, Apiculture Assistant Professor K.T. Vijayakumar.

