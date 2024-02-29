Appoint agricultural engineers in panchayats, farm scientist tells govt.

February 29, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Referring to the increasing agrarian crisis and stressing on the need for utilising trained manpower for agricultural development, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Deputy Director-General of Agricultural Engineering S.N. Jha has suggested that the State government appoint agricultural engineers in each panchayat, block and district in sufficient numbers.

“In agriculture, you have to now give priority to engineering. You need a large number of trained manpower and better implementation and monitoring mechanisms by putting the right people with the right knowledge in the right places. To begin with, I suggest that the government appoint agricultural engineers in each panchayat, block and district headquarter in sufficient numbers and monitor their work from headquarters by establishing a directorate of agricultural engineering. Better planning, project implementation and monitoring are only possible if professionals are at the helm of the affairs. Karnataka deserves to be ahead in this reform as compared to other States in the country,” he said, while delivering his convocation address at the 13th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, held at the university auditorium in Raichur on Thursday.

Expressing concern over the agrarian crisis driving out large chunks of the farming community out of agriculture in the country, Dr. Jha said that the decreasing number of farmers and the disinterest of young people in traditional farming have a hidden threat to agriculture itself.

“The percentage of agricultural workers to the total workers in India has declined from 59.1% in 1991 to 54.6% in 2011 and to 39.4% in 2021. Draught animal numbers reduced from 78.43 million in 1971-72 to 38.74 million in 2018-19 resulting in reduction in the combined share of agricultural workers and draught animals,” Dr. Jha said.

Terming decreasing landholdings as one of the issues posing problems in making agriculture profitable, Dr. Jha said that he foresees even robot-assisted breeding and variety development and identification system in the very near future.

He concluded his address by advising the young graduates to contribute with positive thinking and action towards the improvement of themselves and society and bring laurels to their alma mater.

Governor and Chancellor of the university Thawarchand Gehlot, who presided over the event, called upon students to use their knowledge gained in the university for the welfare and development of society, especially in the field of agriculture so that they can be part of building a self-reliant India.

Vice-Chancellor of UAS Raichur M. Hanumanth said that the university is engaged in teaching, research and extension activities in the seven districts of Kalyana Karnataka.

“The university has undertaken several research activities and developed many varieties of crops and newer technologies. It is taking academic excellence to the doorsteps of farmers and helping them improve their performance in the farm sector,” he said.

54 gold medals

As many as 363 students received their undergraduate degrees, 127 students their postgraduate degrees and 26 students received their doctorate degrees. A total of 54 gold medals were distributed to meritorious students, including 25 to nine B.Sc and B.Tech students, 16 medals to 15 postgraduate students and 13 medals to 11 Ph.D students.

B.Sc students Divya and Karadi Basava received four and three gold medals, respectively and B.Tech student Shoba Dhanagonda bagged five gold medals and two cash prizes.

UAS Raichur Board of Management member Basangowda Byagwat, Registrar M. Veeranagouda, Director of Education M.G. Patil, Director of Research B.K. Desai, Director of Extension S.B. Goudappa and D. Mallikarjun other faculty members were present.