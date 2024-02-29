Advantage Mysuru: Experts discuss on empowering Mysuru’s global value

February 29, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The CII Mysuru zone hosted a conference on ‘Advantage Mysuru: The Partner in Global Growth’ here recently.

Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, chairman, CII Karnataka, in his special address, gave insights into global economic trends, emphasising the critical role of sustainability in driving long-term growth.

Mr. Venkatesan underscored the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in shaping business strategies for sustainable development.

Sam Cherian, chairman, CII Mysuru said Mysuru is emerging as one of the fastest-growing cities spearheading the economic growth of Karnataka. The region has created many world-class industries in various sectors with its conducive and rewarding industrial ecosystem, professional work culture, attracting investments from across the globe.

Arjun Ranga, managing director, N. Ranga Rao and Sons spoke on the Opportunities and Challenges for Mysuru-based Industries for Going Global.

He spoke on the utility of AI for sustainable growth and the need of data science for a sustainable environment during the panel discussion on India for the World.

Mr. Ranga spoke on Empowering Mysuru’s Global Competitiveness, providing insights into the strategies essential for Mysuru-based businesses venturing into the global market.

Taking part in the discussion, Sridevi Annapurna Singh, director, CFTRI spoke on the prospects within the food processing industry in Mysuru and around, emphasising on its global potential. Notably, she underscored the thriving market for millet products in the contemporary landscape, emphasising the active promotion and support extended by the government in this regard.

P.V.N. Suresh Babu, Principal Commissioner, Central Tax, GST, Mysuru Zone gave a presentation on the latest developments in Goods and Services Tax (GST) during which he provided updates on regulatory changes and shared pertinent statistics. Mr. Babu commended the proactive support of Mysuru trade and industries in consistently adhering to GST regulations.

Santosh Gundapi, vice chairman, CII Mysuru Zone deliberated on possibilities of Electronics Sector Spearheading the Growth of Mysuru highlighted the available opportunities in the global market, and shared statistics on current position and evolution of PCB technology.

Ashok Rao, managing director, KGK Engineering, and N. Muthukumar, former chairman, CII Karnataka also shared their thoughts.

The experts deliberated on various aspects of empowering Mysuru’s global competitiveness and India’s role on the world stage and emphasised the CII initiatives on the industry competitiveness, a press release by CII Mysuru said.

The panel discussion sparked engaging conversations and offered the audience a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges in Mysuru’s journey towards global competitiveness, the release added.