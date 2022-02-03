Students in hijab not allowed into classes in Kundapur

Students in another college allowed into classes only after they removed their saffron shawls

The controversy over girl students coming to class in hijab at the Government Pre University College in Kundapur of Udupi district continues to rage with the college administration not allowing such students from entering campus on Thursday.

After a meeting with the parents of the girls on Wednesday, Kundapur MLA Haladi Srinivasa Shetty, who is also the chairman of the college development and monitoring committee, said that students will have to comply with dress code and none in hijab or saffron shawl will be allowed on the college campus from Thursday.

Accordingly, principal and other college staff stopped about 30 girls, who came in hijab, at the entrance gate. “We are following the directions of the MLA and hence, not allowing anybody with hijab or saffron shawl from entering the college,” the principal told the students.

The girl students said that they have been coming to college in hijab in the past and questions are being raised now at the fag end of the academic year. “We are your students. Allow us to come in this attire for the last two months of this academic year. Do not cause harm to our studies,” a student said and asked the principal not to close the gate for them. The students also said that there is no dress code for the college and that they will join another college the next academic year.

The principal told the students that their parents have been clearly told by the MLA about the need to comply with dress code till a decision is made by the Pre University Department “Till we get further orders from the State Government, you should follow the existing dress code,” he told the students.

These 30 students stood at the gate while other students in uniform took part in the assembly. These students were present at the gate till around 3 p.m. and then left for their houses.

The police were present in a significant number to prevent any law and order problem.

Meanwhile, a section of students of Bandarkar’s Pre University College came to the college wearing saffron shawls in protest against girls being allowed to come to class in hijab. These students were stopped at the entrance gate for a while and allowed inside only after they removed their saffron shawls. Those in hijab were asked to follow the dress code of the college.