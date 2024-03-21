State govt. not responding to farmers’ woes, alleges MLA

March 21, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath alleged here on Thursday that the Congress-led State government has failed to tackle drought situation and the government is not responding to the woes of farmers.

Addressing presspersons at the BJP’s election office, he said the State government is anti-people and voters will teach the Congress a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Kamath alleged that Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has confined himself to facing the election in Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency for the victory of his brother D.K. Suresh. He is not bothered to address the drinking water crisis in Bengaluru city. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is busy in appeasement politics. North Karnataka is reeling under water crisis due to drought, he said.

He alleged that the government is delaying the release of compensation to drought-hit farmers as it is facing dearth of funds as resources have been diverted towards implementing the guarantee schemes. “Bengaluru’s reputation has been tarnished by the State government at the international level as it failed to manage the drinking water crisis,” the MLA said.

Mr. Kamath said that earlier the Congress government had promised that it will provide ₹7 per litre of milk as incentive to dairy farmers. But, so far, farmers have not got it. It stopped the State’s share of ₹4,000 per farmer under the Union government’s Kisan Samman Scheme which provided ₹6,000 per farmer a year. If farmers were getting ₹10,000 earlier including the Union government’s and State government’s share, now they were getting only ₹6,000 a year. “Thus the State government is anti-farmer,” he alleged.