Special Mangaluru-Belagavi train for Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exam

Railways will operate Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Examination Special Fare Special Trains between Mangaluru and Belagavi for the convenience of candidates.

Train No. 06042 Mangaluru Central - Belgavi Examination Special Fare Special will leave Mangaluru at 11 p.m. on May 7 (Saturday) and reach Belagavi at 3 p.m. on May 9 (Monday).

In the return direction, Train No. 06041 Belagavi – Mangaluru Central Examination Special Fare Special will leave Belagavi at 10 p.m. on May 9 (Monday) and reach Mangaluru Central at 10.50 p.m. on May 10 (Tuesday).

The train will have two AC two-tier coaches, two AC three-tier coaches, nine sleeper class coaches, one general Second Class coach, one Second Class chair car and two Second Class cum Luggage-cum-Brake Vans (with accommodation for differently abled persons). Totally, the train will be 17 coaches.

It will operate via Kasaragod, Shoranur Junction, Palakkad Junction, Coimbatore Junction, Tirpur, Erode, Salem Junction, Bangarpet, Krishnarajapuram, Banaswadi, Tumakuru, Birur, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad and Londa.

Advance reservation for the trains are open now.