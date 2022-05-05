Government jobs in India Post, 2,410 vacancies in Karnataka

India Post officials say that not many residents of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts apply for these posts

India Post has invited applications for 237 posts of Dak Sevak, Assistant Branch Post Master and Branch Post Officer in post offices spread across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. On May 3, the department issued a notification calling applications for 39,000 posts across India, including 2,410 posts in Karnataka.

Senior Superintendent of Posts, Mangaluru division, N. Shriharsha, said those who have passed their Class 10 or SSLC examination may apply for the post. “The selection will be purely on the basis of marks obtained in the Class 10/SSLC examination. There will be no written test or interview,” he said and added that applications should be filed online on www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in by June 5.

The job of Dak Sevak includes performing packing duties and delivering mails to houses in rural and sub-urban areas. The duty of the Assistant Branch Post Master includes delivery of mails, speed post articles and providing doorstep banking services. The Branch Post Master manages affairs of Grameen Dak Service post office, and perform other duties.

Unlike in the past, when applicants applied for posts across India, the applicant, this time, has to apply for the posts in a particular division. There are 75 vacant posts in Mangaluru Postal Division covering Mangaluru, Mulki and Ullal, and 97 in Puttur division that covers Bantwal, Belthangady, Sullia, Puttur, Kadaba and Moodbidri taluks. There are 65 vacant posts in Udupi, Kundapura and Karkala taluks.

Locals not interested

Just like for other government jobs, not many people from Dakshina Kannada are applying for Dak Sevak and two other posts.

“Out of the 81 vacant posts for which applications were called in 2021, only 53 were filled. Of this 53, only eight persons were from Dakshina Kannada,” Mr. Shriharsha said. He hoped this time there will be more applications by local people, who, he said, are needed to have a stable administration.

A Branch Post Master will be paid a minimum of ₹14,000 a month for a four-hour work day while an Assistant Branch Post Master/Dak Sevak will be paid a minimum of ₹10,000 for a four-hour work day and and ₹12,000 for a five-hour work day. Dearnesss Allowance of 34% of the basic salary and other allowances will be paid for all the three posts. They will be covered under the National Pension Scheme.