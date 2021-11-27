Public felicitation to Ramakrishna Mutt today

The Swachh Mangaluru Foundation and others from the city will felicitate Ramakrisha Mutt, Mangaluru, today on account of it being conferred with the Amrutamahotsava Rajyotsava Award by the State government on November 1.

Ganesh Karnik, former MLC and foundation member, said, “This is the 75th year of Independence and the mutt was among the 10 organisations to receive the special Amrutamahotsava Rajyotsava award. It’s a coincidence that it has been conferred the award when it was in the 75th year of its operation in the city since June 1947.”

Apart from holding programmes to profess ideals of Swami Ramakrishna Paramahamsa and Swami Vivekananda, the Mutt in Mangaluru has been providing education to needy children. It took forward the call by the Belur Ramakrisha Mutt and actively promoted Swachh Bharath campaign in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada by holding Swachh Mangaluru weekly cleanliness drives through Ramakrishna Mission.

The Mission inspired more than 2,000 households in Mangaluru to adopt pot composting for processing wet kitchen waste in houses. It organised Swachh Manas and Swachh Soch programmes for the youth and was instrumental in forming Swachh Mangaluru Foundation, which holds cleanliness and other development programmes.

It also guided volunteers to establish the start-up, Mangala Resource Management Private Ltd., which was processing domestic solid waste in Uppinangady for 20 months. The start-up also runs a Material Recovery Facility at Nitte in Karkala taluk to process dry waste from 43 gram panchayats since six months. It also processes waste generated at the Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple and Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. It has submitted detailed project report to Mangaluru City Corporation for handling the city’s solid waste, Mr. Karnik said.

“The felicitation on Saturday is to thank the mutt for its work for development of the twin districts,” Mr. Karnik said. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs D.Vedavyas Kamath, Y. Bharath Shetty and U.T. Khader, Chancellor of Nitte Deemed to be University Vinay Hegde,will participate in the function, he said.